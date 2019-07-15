JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: July 15, 2019

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
When I Say
Jazzmeia Horn
When I Say
I Am
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
A Tuba to Cuba
Desafinado
Chick Corea, Maria Bianca, The Spanish Heart Band
Antidote
Lucid Dreams (feat. Gilad Hekselman)
New Masters, Gilad Hekselman
Lucid Dreams (feat. Gilad Hekselman)
Thoughts Become Things
Victor Gould
Thoughts Become Things
Lisa
Paul Nedzela, Dan Nimmer, David Wong, Aaron Kimmel
Introducing Paul Nedzela
Espresso Martini
Little Steven, The Interstellar Jazz Renegades
Lilyhammer The Score Vol.2: Folk, Rock, Rio, Bits And Pieces
Yes We Can, Can (feat. Táta Vega)
Patrice Jégou, Táta Vega
If It Ain’t Love
Freedom Jazz Dance
Ethnic Heritage Ensemble
Be Known Ancient / Future / Music
I Hear a Rhapsody
Luke Gillespie
Moving Mists
How It Ends
Jacob Karlzon
How It Ends
3/4 of 4/4
The Joey Berkley Band
Moving Forward
Sunny Days
Ginne Marker
Sunny Days
Star Eyes
CMC 3
Setembro
The Very Thought Of You
Marcell
This Is Not Jazz
Everything Happens to Me
Jakob Dinesen
Keys & Strings
Forelsket i København
Scott Hamilton
Danish Ballads… & More