JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: July 13, 2020

For his latest album, RoundAgain, saxophonist Joshua Redman reconvenes the original lineup of his quartet from the early ’90s. While all four artists have matured and grown in stature since then, Redman says via a statement: “Whatever that thing is that the four of us had, it sure has survived 25 years.” We’ve included a track from the group’s new album in our Weekly Discover Playlist for July 13, which also includes tracks by Antonio Adolfo, Maggie Herron, Aimee-Jo Benoit, Gideon King & City Blog and more.

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

