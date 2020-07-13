JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: July 13, 2020

For his latest album, RoundAgain, saxophonist Joshua Redman reconvenes the original lineup of his quartet from the early ’90s. While all four artists have matured and grown in stature since then, Redman says via a statement: “Whatever that thing is that the four of us had, it sure has survived 25 years.” We’ve included a track from the group’s new album in our Weekly Discover Playlist for July 13, which also includes tracks by Antonio Adolfo, Maggie Herron, Aimee-Jo Benoit, Gideon King & City Blog and more.
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Undertow
Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Brian Blade, Christian McBride
RoundAgain
You Can’t Love ‘Em All
Mel Tormé
You Can’t Love ‘Em All
Resilience
Jesse Fischer, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Resilience
Mars
Ricardo Grilli
1962
Night Drive with Ornette
Thomas Hass, Thomas Agergaard, Bastian Sjelberg, Mikkel Hess, Jeppe Gram
Double Drums – Volume One
Highline
Steve Cardenas, Jon Cowherd, Ben Allison, Brian Blade
Blue Has A Range
I Should Care
John Fedchock NY Sextet
Into the Shadows
Love Knot
Gideon King & City Blog, Caleb Hawley, Alita Moses
Love Knot
Caxanga
Antonio Adolfo
Bruma: Celebrating Milton Nascimento
Ain’t Misbehavin’
Maggie Herron
Renditions
Repetition
Aimee-Jo Benoit, Trio Velocity
Borjoner