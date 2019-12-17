JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: Birth of the Yule

This week’s Discover Playlist features new holiday jazz from 2019, including a track from the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (pictured) featuring Aretha Franklin. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Listen on: qobuz

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
Bing Crosby, London Symphony Orchestra
Bing At Christmas

Merry Christmas
Bryan Adams
Christmas

Sleigh Ride/ Jingle Bells
Diana Ross, London Symphony Orchestra
Wonderful Christmas Time

In The Bleak Midwinter
The Jacks
In The Bleak Midwinter

Happy Holidays
Robbie Robertson
Happy Holidays

Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
The Temptations
The Temptations’ Christmas Card

Ocho Kandelikas
Idina Menzel
Christmas: A Season Of Love

White Christmas (feat. Darren Criss)
Lea Michele, Darren Criss
Christmas in The City

Sugar and Booze
Ana Gasteyer
sugar & booze

Silent Night
Puss N Boots
Dear Santa…

Please Come Home For Christmas
Keb’ Mo’
Moonlight, Mistletoe & You

You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch
Martina DaSilva, Dan Chmielinski, Lucas Pino
A Very ChimyTina Christmas

O Tannenbaum (feat. Aretha Franklin)
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis, Aretha Franklin
Big Band Holidays II

If It Be Your Will
HAIM
Hanukkah+

Santa Baby
ISTHMUS BRASS
ISTHMUS BRASS CHRISTMAS

Feliz Navidad
Los Lobos
Llegó Navidad

