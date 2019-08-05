JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: August 5, 2019

Two of the indie-jazz scene’s foremost instrumentalists violinist Jenny Scheinman and drummer Allison Miller unite for their debut co-writing collaboration with an ambitious new band Parlour Game.

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Play Money
Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller’s Parlour Game
Parlour Game

Colobó
Miguel Zenón
Colobó

Full Circle
Remy Le Boeuf, Walter Smith III, Charles Altura, Aaron Parks, Matt Brewer, Peter Kronreif
Light as a Word

Winslow Homer: Homer’s Waltz
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis
Jazz and Art

Never Will I Marry
Sara Gazarek
Never Will I Marry

Love, A Beautiful Force
Vince Mendoza, Temple University Studio Orchestra, Dick Oatts, Terell Stafford
Constant Renaissance

Skinny Dip
Herb Alpert
Skinny Dip

Connections
Diego Rivera, Michael Dease, Luther Allison, Endea Owens, Jason Tiemann, Joe Magnarelli
Connections

The Frog
Antonio Adolfo
Samba Jazz Alley

Paradise (feat. Medina Johnson)
Miles Davis, Medina Johnson
Paradise

