JAZZIZ Weekly Discover Playlist: August 19, 2019

New, previously unreleased John Coltrane material has been unearthed and will be released as Blue World on Sept. 27 on Impulse! Records.
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Blue World
John Coltrane
Blood Wolf Moon Blues
Jimmy Cobb
Modern World
Ray Obiedo, Bob Mintzer
Carousel
Love the Moment
Oscar Hernandez, AlmaLibre
Bahia
Rick Braun
Crossroads
Don’t Get It Twisted
Eyope, Jamison Ross
Good Hope
Dave Holland, Zakir Hussain, Chris Potter
Shir Eres (Lullaby)
Avishai Cohen, Yonathan Avishai
Gospel 6
Bill O’Connell, The Afro Caribbean Ensemble
Interiors
Enrico Rava, Joe Lovano
Dedicated to Michael Brecker – Night #1
George Garzone, Peter Erskine, Alan Pasqua, Darek Olesziewicz
3 Nights in L.A.