JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: October 28, 2019

Nicholas Payton has released a new album, Relaxin’ with Nick, on which he plays keyboards and trumpet. We featured a track from the album in our Weekly Discover Playlist for October 28. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Listen on: qobuz

Jazz is a Four-Letter Word
Nicholas Payton
Relaxin’ with Nick

Britches Blue
Randy Brecker, Ada Rovatti
SACRED BOND – BRECKER PLAYS ROVATTI

I Concentrate On You
Kenny Dorham
Swedish Sessions 1964

The Great Romancer – Brooklyn
Puss N Boots
Dear Santa…

Avail
The Bad Plus
Activate Infinity

Teach Me Tonight
Clarolyn Maier, Dave Koz, Tom Grant
Teach Me Tonight

Mirror Image
Matt Herskowitz
Mirror Image

Listen Up
Jeff Denson, Romain Pilon, Brian Blade
Between Two Worlds

Misty
Laszlo Gardony
La Marseillaise

The Tide Is High
Handmade Moments, Cyrille Aimée
The Tide Is High

Stablemates
Joshua Breakstone, Eliot Zigmund, Martin Wind
Children of Art

Mr. P.L.
Andy Ballantyne, Adrean Farrugia, Neil Swainson, Terry Clarke
Play on Words

Fado da Invejosa (feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkes)
Maria Mendes, John Beasley, Metropole Orkes
Close to Me

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON