JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: October 21, 2019

Spyro Grya — featuring Jay Beckenstein, Tom Schuman, Julio Fernandez, Scott Ambush and Lionel Codrew — has released a new album, Vinyl Tap, which we’ve featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for October 21. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Can’t Find My Way Home
Spyro Gyra
Can’t Find My Way Home
Village Blues – Take 2
John Coltrane
Blue World
There You Go (Live)
Leslie Pintchik
Same Day Delivery: Leslie Pintchik (Live)
Use Me
Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Walter Wolfman Washington
The Offline Playlist Pt. 1
Montana Skies
Brian Culbertson
Winter Stories
You and Me
Erroll Garner
A Night at the Movies
Wildflower
Kirk Whalum, Liane Carroll
Humanité
The Softness Of The Present
The Comet Is Coming
The Afterlife
Upper West Side
Derel Monteith Trio
Quantity of Life
Spectra
Kneebody
Chapters
It Never Entered my Mind – Live
Kenny Barron, Mulgrew Miller
The Art of the Piano Duo (Live)