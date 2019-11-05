JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: November 5, 2019

Previously unreleased tracks by drummer Buddy Rich are featured on a new album, Just In Time: The Last Recordings, due out on Gearbox Records on December 5. We featured a track from the album in our Weekly Discover Playlist for November 5. (Photo: Courtesy the Gearbox Records)

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Listen on: qobuz

Wind Machine
Buddy Rich
Wind Machine

Villain Vanguard
Bria Skonberg
Nothing Never Happens

Yehlisan’uMoya
Nduduzo Makhathini
Yehlisan’uMoya

Kasbah 330a
T.K. Blue
The Rhythms Continue

Revolution Blues
Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School
Aftermath

Lover Man
Michelle Lordi
Break up with the Sound

Windmills of Your Mind
Alexander Claffy, Kate Kay Es, Josh Evans
CLAFFY II

Bonfire
Chris Madsen
Bonfire

Alabaster
The Wood Brothers
Alabaster

Schoner Gigolo (Just a Gigolo)
Erroll Garner
A Night at the Movies

Jealousy
Boyfriend, Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Jealousy

