JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: November 5, 2019

Previously unreleased tracks by drummer Buddy Rich are featured on a new album, Just In Time: The Last Recordings, due out on Gearbox Records on December 5. We featured a track from the album in our Weekly Discover Playlist for November 5. (Photo: Courtesy the Gearbox Records)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Wind Machine
Buddy Rich
Wind Machine
Villain Vanguard
Bria Skonberg
Nothing Never Happens
Yehlisan’uMoya
Nduduzo Makhathini
Yehlisan’uMoya
Kasbah 330a
T.K. Blue
The Rhythms Continue
Revolution Blues
Chelsea McBride’s Socialist Night School
Aftermath
Lover Man
Michelle Lordi
Break up with the Sound
Windmills of Your Mind
Alexander Claffy, Kate Kay Es, Josh Evans
CLAFFY II
Bonfire
Chris Madsen
Bonfire
Alabaster
The Wood Brothers
Alabaster
Schoner Gigolo (Just a Gigolo)
Erroll Garner
A Night at the Movies
Jealousy
Boyfriend, Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Jealousy