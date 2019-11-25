JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: November 25, 2019

A new single from vocalist José. James featuring Ledisi and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah is featured in this week’s Weekly Discover podcast. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
I Need Your Love
José James, Ledisi, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
I Need Your Love
On A Misty Night
Wynton Marsalis, Isaiah J. Thompson, Jerry Weldon, Joe Farnsworth, Russell Hall
Motherless Brooklyn (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Do It The Hard Way
Chet Baker
The Legendary Riverside Albums
Whipping Post
Big Band of Brothers, Marc Broussard
A Jazz Celebration of the Allman Brothers Band
Relativity (Live)
Jonathan Kreisberg
Capturing Spirits (JKQ live)
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Steve Tyrell
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Flip Mode
Sefi Zisling
Expanse
The Summer Sent You
Mary Black
Orchestrated
Signs of Change
Aaron Dolman
Nostalgia and Other Fantasies
Blues
Lee Konitz Nonet
Old Songs New