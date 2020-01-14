JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: January 13, 2020

A track from a new documentary Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool by filmmaker Stanley Nelson is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for January 13, 2020. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Soldiers (I Have a Dream)
Christian McBride
The Movement Revisited
Little Bit Sweet
The Wood Brothers
Little Bit Sweet
All the Things You Are
Eldar Djangirov
Letter to Liz
Lennie Bird
Lee Konitz
The Verve Albums Collection
Night and Day
Django Reinhardt
Djangology: Solo & Duet Recordings
Mr. M
Works For Me, Alexa Tarantino, Tony Davis, Caili O’Doherty, Adi Meyerson, Joe Strasser
Reach Within
Here’s That Rainy Day
Julien Hucq, Claudio Roditi, George Cables, Marcos Varela, Victor Lewis
Light Blue
High Tide
Cone of Confusion
Cone of Confusion
The Difference
BriGuel, Andres Gonzalez
The Difference
Hold Me Close
Dana Macleod
Honestly