JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: February 17, 2020

Vocalist Gregory Porter will release a new album, All Rise, on Blue Note Records on April 17. We’re featuring a track from the album in our Weekly Discover Playlist for February 17, 2020. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
If Love Is Overrated
Gregory Porter
If Love Is Overrated
Loving and Healing
Marquis Hill, Christie Dashiell
Love Tape: With Voices
Nashville
Béla Fleck, Toumani Diabaté
Nashville
Watermelon Man – Remastered 2020
Erroll Garner
Up in Erroll’s Room (Octave Remastered Series)
A Certain Continuum
Kurt Elling, Danilo Perez
A Certain Continuum
Life Goes On: Life Goes On
Carla Bley, Andy Sheppard, Steve Swallow
Life Goes On
Eagle Rock
Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Molly Miller
Leaving Egypt
Rendezvous
Sasha’s Bloc
Club Rendezvous
Play Your Game
Midtown Social
Fantastic Colors
Recuerdo
Enrico Pieranunzi, Jasper Somsen, Jorge Rossy
Common View
Show Me a Prison
Kassa Overall, J. Hoard, Angela Davis
Show Me a Prison
The Way She Moves
Alex Bird
The Way She Moves