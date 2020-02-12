JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: February 10, 2020

Pat Metheny will release a new album, Wide and Far, on Nonesuch Records on February 21. We’re featuring a track from the album in our Weekly Discover Playlist for February 10, 2020. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Wide and Far
Pat Metheny
Wide and Far
Sister Rosa
Christian McBride
The Movement Revisited: A Musical Portrait of Four Icons
Lost
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis, Wayne Shorter
The Music of Wayne Shorter
The Vibe
Jason Fabus, Joel Ross
The Vibe
Eli
The Westerlies
Wherein Lies the Good
Edward Lee
Harold Mabern
Edward Lee
A Certain Continuum
Kurt Elling, Danilo Perez
A Certain Continuum
Han
Jim Snidero
Project-K
Nympheas
Stephane Wrembel
The Django Experiment V
Movement IV: The City of Dis
Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra, Wynton Marsalis, Sherman Irby
Inferno
Here Be Dragons
Oded Tzur
Here Be Dragons
Proceed to Route
Wayne Wilkinson Trio
Proceed to Route