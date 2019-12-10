JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: December 9, 2019

A track from pianist Lisa Hilton’s new album Chalkboard Destiny is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for December 9. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Rush Hour Rhapsody
Lisa Hilton
Chalkboard Destiny
Lemongrass
Rez Abbasi, Isabelle Olivier
Oasis
Some Other Time
Eric Alexander
Eric Alexander with Strings
Green
Eric St-Laurent
Bliss Station
Good Time
Otis McDonald
People Music
My Wish List is You
Benny Benack III, Steven Feifke Big Band, Alita Moses
Season’s Swingin’ Greetings
When You Wish Upon A Star
Martina DaSilva, Dan Chmielinski, Joel Ross
A Very ChimyTina Christmas
Chorinho No. 2
Kerry Politzer
Diagonal
High Tide
Cone of Confusion
Cone of Confusion
Me and You
Matthew Halsall
Colour Yes (Special Edition)
Sister Sadie
Gabriel Mark Hasselbach
Midcentury Modern, Vol. 2