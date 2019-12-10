JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: December 9, 2019

A track from pianist Lisa Hilton’s new album Chalkboard Destiny is featured in our Weekly Discover Playlist for December 9. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)

As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.

Listen on: