JAZZIZ Weekly Discover: December 2, 2019

A track from trombonist and vocalist Aubrey Logan’s new album Where The Sunshine Is Expensive is featured in our Discover Playlist for the week of December 2. The album was released in March on Resonance Records. (Photo: Courtesy the artist)
As writer Whitney Balliett once said, “Jazz is the sound of surprise.” Our Weekly Discover playlist will take your ears to new places with the latest sounds from your favorite artists — and some you should definitely get to know. Catch up on albums that came out over the weekend, newly released singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. Stream now on Spotify or on your favorite music service using the links below.
Put It Where You Want It
Aubrey Logan, Dave Koz, Casey Abrams
Where the Sunshine Is Expensive
Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)
Jacob Collier, Daniel Caesar
Time Alone With You (feat. Daniel Caesar)
Good Luck With Your Demons
Jamie Cullum
Taller (Expanded Edition)
The Great Convention
Karrin Allyson Sextet, Madeleine Peyroux, Denise Donatelli
Shoulder to Shoulder: Centennial Tribute to Women’s Suffrage
Don’t Take Everybody To Be Your Friend
Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Sam Price Trio
The Decca Singles, Vol. 2
X Marks the Spot
Ted Quinlan
Absolutely Dreaming
Nebulounge
Dan Rosenboom
Nebulounge
Turn Out The Stars – Live
Bill Evans
Live at Art D’Lugoff’s Top of the Gate
Shiftless Shuffle
Herbie Hancock
Directstep (Record Store Day Release)
Glowin’
Dr. John
Babylon (Record Store Day Release)
Cissy Strut – Edit
Houston Person
Jazz Dispensary: The Dank D-Funk Blend (Record Store Day Release)
If I Were a Bell – Live
Miles Davis
Miles In Tokyo (Record Store Day Release)