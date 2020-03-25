JAZZIZ Video: 10 Albums You Need To Know for March 2020

In our first video live stream, we discuss the 10 Albums You Need To Know for March 2020. A deep study of the bebop and classical guitar masters, explosive liberation-oriented music, a previously unreleased collaboration between two legends of African music and a long-awaited tribute to Duke Ellington — all that and much more in this month’s list.

Here are the albums appearing in this month’s video:

Kenny Barron/Dave Holland Trio featuring Jonathan Blake, Without Deception (Dare2) BUY HERE

Pasquale Grasso, Solo Masterpieces (Sony Masterworks)

Al Di Meola, Across the Universe (earMUSIC)

Shabaka & The Ancestors, We Are Sent Here By History (Impulse!)

Lennie Tristano, The Duo Sessions (Dot Time)

Irreversible Entanglements, Who Sent You? (International Anthem/Don Giovanni)

Tony Allen and Hugh Masekela, Rejoice (World Circuit)

Avishai Cohen, Big Vicious (ECM)

Béla Fleck and Toumani Diabaté, The Ripple Effect (Craft)

Kandace Springs, The Women Who Raised Me (Blue Note)

BONUS: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis, Black Brown & Beige (Blue Engine)

