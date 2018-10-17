JAZZIZ TV: Synthesizer Pioneer Jason Miles

Jason Miles, one of the most prolific keyboardists in modern music. His resume reads like Jazz and Pop Hall of Fame roster, and includes collaborations with giants of the industry like Michael Brecker, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson and Aretha Franklin.

An early advocate of music technology, Miles was also one of the pioneers of using synthesizers in jazz, and his groundbreaking work in synthesis would eventually lead to one of the most fruitful collaborations of his career: playing with trumpeter Miles Davis on the albums Tutu, Music from Siesta and Amandla.

Miles is also a bandleader with over 15 albums to his name, including the critically praised tribute albums to Grover Washington Jr. and Weather Report. In this interview with JAZZIZ, Miles talks about his early musical influences, as well as what it was like to work with both the Prince of Darkness and the King of Pop.

Jason Miles Jazziz from Jazziz on Vimeo.

Feature image courtesy Mixed Media Promotions