JAZZIZ Travelogue: Montreal Jazz Festival Day 4

JAZZIZ was on the scene for the 2019 Montreal International Jazz Festival, celebrating the fest’s 40th anniversary! Join me, JAZZIZ Editor Brian Zimmerman, as I take in the sights and sounds of Montreal, bringing you recaps from nightly concerts and taking you to some of the city’s must-see attractions.

This travelogue covers events from June 29 to July 2. Day 4 of our coverage begins with lunch at Wilensky’s, a Montreal deli institution. Then we continue with concerts by Richard Reed Parry of Arcade Fire, Joshua Redman, Jacob Collier and Butcher Brown!

