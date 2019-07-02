JAZZIZ Travelogue: Montreal Jazz Festival Day 2

JAZZIZ was on the scene for the 2019 Montreal International Jazz Festival, celebrating the fest’s 40th anniversary! Join me, JAZZIZ Editor Brian Zimmerman, as I take in the sights and sounds of Montreal, bringing you recaps from nightly concerts and taking you to some of the city’s must-see attractions. This travelogue covers events from June 29 to July 2.

Day 2 of our Montreal Jazz Fest coverage brings a trip to the festival’s press center, a trip to a vinyl-spinning coffee shop and concerts by Linda May Han Oh, Stacey Kent, Antonio Sanchez and Ravi Coltrane!