JAZZIZ Travelogue Detour: Montreal Battle of the Bagels

JAZZIZ was on the scene for the 2019 Montreal International Jazz Festival, celebrating the fest’s 40th anniversary! Join me, JAZZIZ Editor Brian Zimmerman, as I take in the sights and sounds of Montreal, bringing you recaps from nightly concerts and taking you to some of the city’s must-see attractions. This travelogue covers events from June 29 to July 2.

In this short episode…

Montreal is famous for its bagels, and in this episode, we pit two of the city’s best in a head-to-head taste test: Fairmount Bagel vs. St. Viateur Bagel. See who we think is the bagel king of Montreal.