JAZZIZ Travel #1: Habibi Funk founder Jannis Stürtz

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

The first episode of the series features a conversation about Habibi Funk Records with its founder Jannis Stürtz. Habibi Funk is a Berlin-based record label dedicated to re-releasing and preserving music from the Arab-speaking world, often written during times of war or exile, and heard by few. This is music made by Arab artists blending local and regional music traditions with musical interests from outside the regions, playing with such styles and genres as funk, soul, rock and more, including jazz.

Habibi Funk’s latest release is Fine Anyway, which compiles recordings by Lebanese singer/songwriter Rogér Fakhr and, like the rest of the Habibi Funk catalog, will surely sound to many listeners as a revelation. You can listen to the conversation with Jannis Stürtz via the player below and order Fine Anyway here.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.