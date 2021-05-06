JAZZIZ Travel #1: Habibi Funk founder Jannis Stürtz

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

The first episode of the series features a conversation about Habibi Funk Records with its founder Jannis Stürtz. Habibi Funk is a Berlin-based record label dedicated to re-releasing and preserving music from the Arab-speaking world, often written during times of war or exile, and heard by few. This is music made by Arab artists blending local and regional music traditions with musical interests from outside the regions, playing with such styles and genres as funk, soul, rock and more, including jazz.

Habibi Funk’s latest release is Fine Anyway, which compiles recordings by Lebanese singer/songwriter Rogér Fakhr and, like the rest of the Habibi Funk catalog, will surely sound to many listeners as a revelation. You can listen to the conversation with Jannis Stürtz via the player below and order Fine Anyway here.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

You have read 1 out of 5 free articles this month!
To continue reading, please login or start a 3-MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION for just 99 cents/month.

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!