JAZZIZ Travel: Alex “Apolo” Ayala (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Alex “Apolo” Ayala is one of the most in-demand bassists in the contemporary Latin music and jazz scene of New York City. His latest album, Bámbula, is available now on Truth Revolution Records. On it, he marries modern jazz ideas with Afro-Puerto Rican styles via a set of seven original compositions and one reimagination. He particularly offers his own vision of the bomba, Puerto Rico’s oldest and purest music, with an over 400-year history. Through it, he celebrates his ancestors and Afro-Puerto Rican culture, ruminates on identity and race, and pays tribute to his late mother and grandmother.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Alex “Apolo” Ayala via the player below. His new album, Bámbula, is available now on Truth Revolution Records and you can order it HERE.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.