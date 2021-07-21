JAZZIZ Travel #6: Rodrigo Amarante (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Brazilian-born, Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist/vocalist/composer Rodrigo Amarante released his new eclectic and poetic album, Drama, on July 16 via Polyvinyl. This is the long-awaited follow-up to his 2014 solo album debut, Cavalo. It also follows his theme tune to the Netflix hit show Narcos, and several other projects, including as a member of Rio rockers Los Hermanos and collaborations with such greats as Gal Costa, Norah Jones and Gilberto Gil.

Drama is a bilingual collection of new songs drawing on a wide range of styles, textures and emotions, and showcasing the artist’s penchant for storytelling, as well as his own characteristic touch. In this podcast conversation, we find out more about his personal journey and history, from his early and formative years in Rio to the influence of his interest in filmmaking, his creative approaches to composition and arrangement, and much more.

You can listen to the JAZZIZ Travel podcast featuring Rodrigo Amarante via the player below. Click here to order his new album, Drama.

Featured photo by Eliot Lee Hazel.

