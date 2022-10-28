JAZZIZ Travel #54: Yale Evelev, co-owner of Luaka Bop Records (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Our latest JAZZIZ Travel podcast is a conversation with Yale Evelev, record producer and co-owner of Luaka Bop with David Byrne. The conversation covers the identity and history of the label, particularly in the context of its World Spirituality Classics series, a series of spiritual music from around the globe. The recently-released third volume in this series is a compilation of recordings by Alhaji Waziri Oshomah.

A devout Muslim and a pillar in his local community, Alhaji Waziri Oshomah makes a unique form of dance music that’s fused with local folk styles, pan-Nigerian highlife and Western pop, creating a singular sound that epitomizes Afenmailand’s ethos of togetherness. The seven-track featured on The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshomah were recorded between the mid-1970s and the mid-1980s.

Listen to our conversation with Yale Evelev via the player below. The Muslim Highlife of Alhaji Waziri Oshomah is available now via Luaka Bop and you can order it HERE.