JAZZIZ Travel #53: Saib (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

JAZZIZ Travel returns this week with a conversation with Berlin-based, Casablanca-born producer/multi-instrumentalist Saib. A self-proclaimed bedroom beatmaker, Saib’s music draws inspiration from his childhood, bossa nova, Japanese anime soundtracks, jazz and old-school hip-hop. And his recently-released album, Unwind, also finds him soaking up the cosmopolitan culture of his birthplace of Casablanca, Morocco, where the African and European continents collide. The album is out now on Jakarta Records and includes collaborations with Rotterdam producer ØDYSSEE and legendary hip-hop MC, Masta Ace.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Saib via the player below. His new album, Unwind, is out now on Jakarta Records and you can order it HERE.