JAZZIZ Travel #52: Plínio Fernandes (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Plínio Fernandes, hailed as the future of Brazilian guitar, joins us on the latest episode of JAZZIZ Travel. The 27-year-old musician recently released his major label solo album debut, Saudade, on Decca Gold. The record is a collection of interpretations of timeless songs testifying to the rich musical heritage of his native land, from Heitor Villa-Lobos to Antônio Carlos Jobim and beyond. For the most part, these compositions are performed by Fernandes solo on acoustic guitar, showcasing a profound personal connection to them, though special guests join him along the way, including cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason, violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason and vocalist Maria Rita.

Listen to our podcast conversation with Plínio Fernandes via the player below. His new album, Saudade, is available now on Decca Gold.