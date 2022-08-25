JAZZIZ Travel #51: Paloma Dineli Chesky and David Chesky (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Pianist David Chesky and his daughter, vocalist Paloma Dineli Chesky pop into our virtual studio to talk about some of their recent projects. Paloma released Soul on Soul earlier this year, an album of reinterpretations of soulful classics that, at 14 years of age, showcases a voice that is well beyond her years. David will soon be releasing The Great European Songbook, an album transforming classical European standards into a modern jazz trio with Billy Drummond and Peter Washington. Both albums were recorded The Audiophile Society way. The Audiophile Society way is a new record label and music technology by audiophiles for audiophiles who want to listen better and have fun doing it.

Listen to our latest JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation via the player below. Paloma Dineli Chesky’s Soul on Soul is available now and you can order it HERE. David Chesky will release The Great European Songbook on October 7.