JAZZIZ Travel #50: Joey Alexander (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Origin is a landmark album in the still-young and remarkable career of Joey Alexander. Recently released on Mack Avenue, this is the pianist’s first album to feature a program entirely consisting of original material. He joins us to talk about it and some of the driving concepts behind these compositions in the latest podcast episode of JAZZIZ Travel. We also chat with him about his beginnings, including his memories of performing in front of illustrious guests and collaborating with some of the world’s greatest artists at such a young age, and more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Joey Alexander via the player below. Origin is out now via Mack Avenue Records and you can order it HERE.

Featured photos courtesy of the artist.

