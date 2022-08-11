JAZZIZ Travel #49: Rohan Krishnamurthy (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Drummer/percussionist/composer Rohan Krishnamurthy is quickly becoming one of the leading interpreters of Indian classical and cross-genre music on the scene today. On August 15, he will release the self-titled debut of his exciting group, The Alaya Project, featuring longtime friends and collaborators Prasant Radhakrishnan and Colin Hogan. Though Krishnamurthy founded the group and serves as its artistic director, composing many of its songs and determining its setlists, the music they create is also the result of a collaboration between friends. Together, they blend the Carnatic tradition of Indian classical music with contemporary styles, such as electric jazz, bebop and funk. In addition, the record features many surprising gems, including a take on The Beatles’ “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite” (as a nod to the trio’s genesis) and a tango-flavoured track.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Rohan Krishnamurthy via the player below. The Alaya Project’s self-titled album will be released tomorrow, August 15.

Featured photo by Mogli Maureal.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.