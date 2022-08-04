JAZZIZ Travel #48: Joel A. Martin (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

In 1995, pianist/composer Joel A. Martin created Jazzical, a trademarked style of playing that is a celebration of creative fusion going well beyond the marriage of classical and jazz music. Over the years, Martin has showcased Jazzical concepts via his own compositions and has applied them to the music of various artists, countries and cultures. His latest album, Jazzical Komitas – Passion of Fire, finds him applying them to Armenian folk songs, the legendary music of Komitas Vardapet and other Armenian composers. Through Martin’s sensitive interpretations, Jazzical Komitas channels the sublime beauty of the music of Komitas and other Armenian ethnic folk songs, fostering a new love, respect and appreciation for Armenian art and culture.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Joel A. Martin via the player below. Jazzical Komitas – Passion of Fire is available now and you can order it HERE.

