JAZZIZ Travel #47: Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

International music superstars, Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf, have teamed up for their very first album together and both join us in our latest episode of JAZZIZ Travel to tell us all about it. Queen of Sheba is a spectacular record that is inspired by and reimagines the myth of Queen Sheba, the African Queen who challenged King Solomon’s wisdom via a series of wisdom. An icon of female empowerment, her story has appeared in several sacred texts, literary traditions, films and other artworks. Queen of Sheba was composed and scored entirely by Maalouf with all lyrics by Kidjo, who sings in the Yoruba language, and prior to it being recorded, the album has been performed live by Maalouf and Kidjo on some of the world’s most prestigious stages.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Angélique Kidjo and Ibrahim Maalouf via the player below.

Featured photo by Brantley Gutierrez.

