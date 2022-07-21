JAZZIZ Travel #46: Elsa Nilsson (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Flutist/composer Elsa Nilsson joins us in our latest episode of JAZZIZ Travel to talk about Coast Redwoods – 41°32’09.8″N 124°04’35.5″W, her latest trio album with Jon Cowherd on piano and Chris Morrissey on bass. This is also the first release in her Atlas of Sound series, inspired by human connection to locations of the natural world, and its music originated from her visit to the north end of Redwood National Park. Nilsson also talks with us about the Esthesis Quartet, the new group where she plays alongside pianist Dawn Clement, bassist Ema Dayhuff and drummer Tina Raymond and that recently released its debut album.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Elsa Nilsson via the player below. Her new album, Coast Redwoods, is available now on ears&eyes Records. Esthesis Quartet is also available now via Orenda Records.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.