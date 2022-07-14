JAZZIZ Travel #45: Kibrom Birhane (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Multi-instrumentalist and keyboard extraordinaire Kibrom Birhane has been called the future of Ethiopian jazz. His third and most adventurous album to date, Here and There, showcases his unique style, which not only delivers the ancient traditional and deep jazz roots of his native Ethiopia but is also influenced by many other styles and genres, including East African funk, spiritual jazz, psychedelia and beyond. The result is described as a conscious exploration and deep dive into the waters of life and features a cast of great instrumentalists, including members of the acclaimed Los Angeles-based Ethio Cali ensemble, led by Todd Simon, that he is a part of and that includes none other than Kamasi Washington in its extended family.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Kibrom Birhane via the player below. Here and There is out now on Flying Carpet Records and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo by Farah Sosa.

