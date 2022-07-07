JAZZIZ Travel #44: Ken Drucker on “Ella Fitzgerald at the Hollywood Bowl”

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

In this episode of JAZZIZ Travel, we travel back in time to discover a previously unheard Ella Fitzgerald concert recording, capturing a very special performance at the Hollywood Bowl from August 16, 1958. On this day, the First Lady of Song performed selections from an album she recorded a few months earlier, Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Irving Berlin Songbook, which would become one of the most beloved of her celebrated oeuvre. Conducted and arranged by Paul Weston, who also arranged and conducted the studio sessions, this concert marked the only time that the legendary jazz vocalist would perform these iconic arrangements with a full orchestra.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation about this amazing album with Ken Drucker, VP of Jazz Development at Verve Music Group. Ella Fitzgerald at the Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook is out now on Verve/UMe and you can order it HERE.

