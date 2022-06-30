JAZZIZ Travel #43: Jake Savona (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Melbourne producer/musician Jake Savona, a.k.a. Mista Savona, unites the deep roots groove of Jamaican reggae, dancehall and rocksteady with the scorching soul of Cuban son, timba and salsa on the second part of his Havana Meets Kingston project, released on June 3 via Cumbancha. These star-studded sessions brought together a multi-generational cast of amazing musicians from the musically rich cultures of Cuba and Jamaica. Mista Savona Presents Havana Meets Kingston Part 2 follows the first volume, released to great acclaim in 2017, and a live version of the project that performed three world tours and culminated in an incendiary show at The Royal Albert Hall in the summer of 2018.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Jake Savona via the player below. Mista Savona Presents Havana Meets Kingston Part 2 is available now via Cumbancha and you can order it HERE.

