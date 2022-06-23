JAZZIZ Travel #42: Nate Najar (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the release of Jazz Samba, the landmark 1962 collaborative album by Charlie Byrd and Stan Getz that helped launch bossa nova to international stardom. Acclaimed guitarist Nate Najar pays homage to the spirit and iconic repertoire of Jazz Samba on his very own LP, Jazz Samba Pra Sempre, a loving reimagining of this seminal record, navigating the tracklist with equal parts reverence and invention. In this latest episode of JAZZIZ Travel, Najar talks with us about this new album, his love of Jazz Samba and bossa nova, the influence of Charlie Byrd and more.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Nate Najar via the player below. Jazz Samba Pra Sempre is available via Blue Line and you can order it HERE.

