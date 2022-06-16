JAZZIZ Travel #41: Gabriel Mark Hasselbach (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a weekly podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Trumpeter extraordinaire Gabriel Mark Hasselbach is a U.S.-Canadian artist who has the rare distinction of regularly topping simultaneously the Mainstream and Contemporary Jazz charts everywhere. Indeed, there are two sides to his personality explored in two of his latest albums. The first is the latest installment of his acclaimed MidCentury Modern series, which finds him engaging with jazz tradition in a modern and unique way. The second is his latest smooth jazz record, Tongue & Groove, which reasserts him as one of the elite trumpeters in smooth jazz today. We talk about both of these sides of Hasseblach’s creativity and more in our latest JAZZIZ Travel conversation.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Gabriel Mark Hasselbach via the player below. His latest albums, MidCentury Modern, Vol. 3, and Tongue & Groove are available now.