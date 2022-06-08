JAZZIZ Travel #40: Vik Sohonie, founder of Ostinato Records (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Vik Sohonie is the founder of Ostinato Records. Based in New York City and founded in 2016, Ostinato’s mission is to celebrate the music of countries and societies underrepresented in the music industry in an authentic way. During its lifespan, the label has released albums celebrating the cultural legacies of such countries as Haiti, Senegal, Somalia and more.

Their upcoming new release, Beja Power!, captures the music of Noori & His Dorpa Band from Sudan’s Red Sea Coast and will be released on June 24. This is the first-ever international release of the Beja sound, a six-track portal to another time and place, of melodies long forgotten and never before interpreted by an electric and brass-driven ensemble.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Vik Sohonie via the player below. Noori & His Dorpa Band’s Beja Power! Electric Soul & Brass from Sudan’s Red Sea Coast will be released on June 24 via Ostinato Records and you can pre-order it HERE.

