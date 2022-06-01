JAZZIZ Travel #39: Bill Charlap (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Bill Charlap, one of the premiere pianists of his generation, joins us today for a very special episode of JAZZIZ Travel. Late last year, Charlap released his new record with his acclaimed trio, featuring Peter Washington on bass and Kenny Washington on drums. Street of Dreams is a reflection of the literal and metaphorical road traveled together, during the nearly 25 years since the trio’s formation. It’s also a loving tribute to Charlap’s very own New York City and marks the pianist’s return to Blue Note Records. We talk about this album and more, including the great composer Leonard Bernstein, whose musical theatre legacy Charlap will be celebrating at a special event at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center on June 17, and the upcoming edition of Jazz in July, which is under his artistic director, and that will run over the course of four nights during the last two weeks of July at New York’s 92NY.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Bill Charlap via the player below. Street of Dreams is out now and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo by Keith Major.

