JAZZIZ Travel #38: Sonny Singh (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

For over a decade, Sonny Singh has brought his fiery trumpet and lead vocals to audiences around the world with his acclaimed group, Red Baraat. Now, he has released his solo record, Chardi Kala, named after the Sikh concept of revolutionary, eternal optimism. Offering a response to the violence and tumultuousness of these times, Chardi Kala, released and recorded independently, pushes the boundaries of Sikh Kirtan and South Asian spiritual music. It also represents Singh’s return to his early Punjabi and Sikh roots, as seen now through the lens of his experiences as a touring musician, educator and activist.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Sonny Singh via the player below. Chardi Kala is available now and you can order it here.

Featured photo by Ernest Stuart.

