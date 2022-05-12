JAZZIZ Travel #37: Vincent Peirani (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Vincent Peirani is one of the world’s foremost accordionists, especially prominent on today’s jazz scene. He is also the latest guest of our JAZZIZ Travel conversation, where we discuss two of his latest projects, each of which showcases a different side of the French composer/musician’s creative personality. The first is Abrazo, a collaborative project with saxophonist Emile Parisien released last year, which offers the two artists’ unique vision of the tango tradition, as well as playing with other South American idioms and rhythms. The second, Jokers, was released earlier this year and is a trio album where Peirani makes prominent use of electronics and effects, perhaps more than ever before in his internationally acclaimed career. The result is exciting, experimental, expressionistic and, often, cinematic.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Vincent Peirani via the player below. Both Abrazo and Jokers are available now via ACT Music.

Featured photo: Stanislas Augiris

