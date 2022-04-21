JAZZIZ Travel #36: Tigran Hamasyan (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Having mesmerized listeners everywhere with his own compositions and traditional Armenian music, pianist Tigran Hamasyan is set to release his first album of American standards on April 29 via Nonesuch Records. StandArt finds him applying different techniques and ideas that he has developed over the years to a revered repertoire, breathing new life into well-worn songs and lesser-known gems.

The music on StandArt is performed in a piano trio with bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown, augmented with special guests Mark Turner and Ambrose Akinmusire on selected tracks. The latest project offers us an opportunity to chat with him about his love and admiration for American standards, as well as the influence of his Armenian background and the folk traditions of his native country, and the freedom that his music expresses and has helped establish him as one of today’s top names in creative music.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Tigran Hamasyan via the player below. StandArt is out on April 29 via Nonesuch Records and you can pre-order it HERE.

Featured photo: David Monteleone.

