JAZZIZ Travel #35: Zev Feldman (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Zev Feldman is an internationally recognized, independent producer and the co-president of Resonance Records. He is also known for traveling the world in search of lost or forgotten records. Today, he joins us to talk about two stunning recordings documenting piano legend Bill Evans in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Morning Glory is a 1973 concert with Eddie Gomez and Marty Morell, and Inner Spirit is a 1979 date with Marc Johnson and Joe LaBarbera. Both will be issued as limited edition 2-LP Record Store Day on April 23 via Resonance, along with a new long-lost Charles Mingus recording that Feldman shares some info about in our podcast conversation.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Zev Feldman via the player below. For more upcoming Resonance Records releases, click here.

Photo credit: Zak Shelby-Szyszko

