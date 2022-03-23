JAZZIZ Travel #34: Julieta Eugenio (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

From a small Argentinian port town to the vibrant club scene of New York City, saxophonist/composer Julieta Eugenio’s journey has been fascinating and it has led to the release of her debut full-length as a leader, Jump. The album musically explores and promotes the idea of taking leaps forward to explore new situations and accept new ideas. Recorded and completed in the midst of the pandemic, it finds her leading a chordless trio with bassist Matt Dwonszyk and drummer Jonathan Barber and in addition to her crystalline and confident phrasing, it showcases her compositional prowess. Its program is, in fact, made up almost entirely of original compositions, plus two well-chosen standards: Ted Grouya and Edmund Aderson’s “Flamingo,” and Carl Sigman and Sidney Keith Russell’s “Crazy He Calls Me.”

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Julieta Eugenio via the player below. Jump was released on March 4 via Greenleaf Music and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo by Nicolas Manassi.

