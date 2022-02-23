JAZZIZ Travel #33: Sigurd Hole (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Sigurd Hole is one of the most in-demand bassists of today’s Norwegian jazz and creative music scene. His new album, Roraima, documents a live performance that took place between lockdown in Oslo in October 2020. The work, commissioned by Oslo World, reflects on themes of solidarity and ecological vulnerability. By referring to the northernmost region of Brazil, Hole draws attention to one of the work’s primary sources of inspiration: the creation myth of the Yanomami people. And aside from featuring a lineup of fine Norwegian musicians, Roraima also makes prominent use of field recordings of Amazon biophony by U.S. soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Sigurd Hole via the player below. His latest album, Roraima, is available now and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo by I.J. Biermann

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.