JAZZIZ Travel #32: Júlio Resende (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Júlio Resende is an internationally acclaimed pianist/composer and a downright music ambassador of his native Portugal. Among his most ambitious and visionary projects is the development of an idiosyncratic blend of the sounds and emotions of fado, arguably the most characteristic music of Portugal, with the invention and vocabulary of jazz. Fado Jazz is the appropriate title of his forthcoming quartet outing as a leader, where he showcases said vision. The project also points new directions for European jazz at large and marks Resende’s debut full-length for top European jazz label ACT Music.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Júlio Resende via the player below. Fado Jazz will be released on February 25 via ACT Music. Pre-order it here.

