JAZZIZ Travel #28: Stacey Kent and Jim Tomlinson

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Last year, Stacey Kent released Songs from Other Places, a varied and eclectic collection of voice and piano duets with Art Hirahara. Recorded during the lockdown, these songs explore the concept of travel and give musical expression to our collective desire to roam the world again in a post-pandemic world. Songs from Other Places, released on Candid Record, also feature three new originals written by the songwriting team of Nobel Prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro and Kent’s longtime collaborator/saxophonist Jim Tomlinson.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Stacey Kent and Jim Tomlinson via the player below. Songs from Other Places is available now on Candid Records. Order it here.

