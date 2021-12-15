JAZZIZ Travel #26: Malcolm Jiyane (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Malcolm Jiyane is a revered figure of the contemporary South African jazz scene. He’s a successful painter as well as a musician. A generous sideman and bandleader, Jiyane plays multiple instruments. He was an integral part of SPAZA’s most recent release, UPRIZE!, where he played piano. On his new debut album as a leader, he showcases his chops on the trombone. UMDALI is out now on the Mushroom Hour Half Hour. Its music meditates on the concept of creation. It draws on spirituality. It also pays tribute to a history of mentors, including Johnny Mekoa, founder of the Music Academy of Gauteng, which Jiyane attended from a young age. And with UMDALI, Jiyane continues to stretch our idea of what it means to improvise within the context of jazz.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with multi-instrumentalist/composer Malcolm Jiyane via the player below. UMDALI is out now on Mushroom Hour Half Hour. Order it here.

Featured photo by Tseliso Monaheng.

