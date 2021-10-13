JAZZIZ Travel #17: Hiromi (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Virtuoso pianist/composer Hiromi’s new album, Silver Lining Suite, is a blend of classical composition and jazz invention. It is also her collaboration with violinist Tatsuo Nishie, concertmaster of the New Japan Philharmonic. The origins of this collaboration can be traced back to the pianist’s Save Live Music series of concerts and livestreams, which took place at Blue Note Tokyo during the pandemic. It was Nishie who assembled the string quartet for this project.

Silver Lining Suite, out now on Telarc, is a soundtrack representing the emotional toll of the pandemic. It takes listeners on an emotional journey, from the isolation and uncertainty of its early days to the fortitude and optimism that carried Hiromi and so many others through these trying times. “[The pandemic] was weird, worrying and uncertain in the beginning, full of negative emotions,” she says via a press release. “I tried to find something positive I could do under this situation.”

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel podcast conversation with Hiromi via the player below. Silver Lining Suite is out now via Telarc and you can order it HERE.

Featured photo: Mari Amita

