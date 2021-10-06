JAZZIZ Travel #16: Ches Smith and Daniel Brevil (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Drummer Ches Smith and percussionist Daniel Brevil join us on this new episode of JAZZIZ Travel to talk about their collaboration on the new album, Path of Seven Colors, out now on Pyroclastic Records. This eight-track collection melds Haitian Vodou and contemporary jazz, and is performed by the We All Break ensemble, the brainchild of Ches Smith. The origins of We All Break can be traced back to 2013 and since then, the group has expanded into a stellar and multicultural quartet, with Smith and Brevil alongside pianist Matt Mitchell, saxophonist Miguel Zenón, rising-star bassist Nick Dunston, vocalist Sirene Dantor Rene, and Markus Schwartz and Fanfan Jean-Guy Rene.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Ches Smith and Daniel Brevil via the player below. Path of Seven Colors is out now on Pyroclastic Records and you can order it HERE.

Featured photos by Mimi Chakarova.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.