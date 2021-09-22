JAZZIZ Travel #14: Patrick Shiroishi (PODCAST)

JAZZIZ Travel is a new podcast series hosted by JAZZIZ online editor Matt Micucci that explores jazz and creative music in all four corners of the globe. In this series, you will hear conversations with artists and people talking about the significance of jazz as an art form, the influence of folk music traditions of different cultures and backgrounds, or simply sharing their thoughts, ideas and insight on their multicultural projects.

Los Angeles-based saxophonist/composer Patrick Shirioshi’s previous LP, 2020’s Descension, heavily focused on the experience of being inside a Japanese-American concentration camp. By doing so, he revisited one of the darkest pages in American history that is not talked about as often as it should. His new album, Hidemi, is a solo multilayered woodwind journey that is more on the personal experience of his grandfather, who appears on its cover, after getting out.

Due out on October 29 via American Dream, Shirioshi’s forthcoming full-length is not only a fascinating work of expressive, creative avant-garde music and improvisation. Through it, the multi-instrumentalist consciously aims to represent the Japanese-American experience past and present, acknowledging music as a means for communication and activism.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Travel conversation with Patrick Shirioshi via the player below. Hidemi will be released on October 29 via American Dream and you can pre-order it HERE.

Featured photo by Amber Navran.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.